Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 11:26 AM ETMinerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.29K Followers

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Geoff Race - President

Dr. Remy Luthringer - Executive Chairman and CEO

Fred Ahlholm - Senior Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Tsai - Jefferies

Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Welcome to the Minerva Neurosciences First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a question-and-answer session following today’s prepared remarks. This call is being webcast live on the Investors section of Minerva’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Geoff Race, President of Minerva Neurosciences. Please go ahead.

Geoff Race

Good morning. A press release with the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results and business highlights became available at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time today and can be found on the Investors section of our website. Our quarterly report on Form 10-Q was also filed electronically with the Securities and Exchange Commission this morning and can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Joining me on the call today from Minerva are Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Fred Ahlholm, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today’s discussion will include statements about the company’s future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

We caution that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. These forward-looking statements are based on our current

