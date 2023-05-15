Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 11:31 AM ETMondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND)
Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Houston - Senior Vice President, Investor & Public Relations

Prasad Gundumogula - Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Jesus Portillo - Chief Financial Officer

Orestes Fintiklis - Vice Chairman and Chief Corporate Strategy and Business Development Officer

Jim Dullum - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Darren Aftahi - Roth MKM

Tom White - D.A. Davidson

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Mondee First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference call over to Jeff Houston, Senior Vice President. Jeff, please go ahead.

Jeff Houston

Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to Mondee's first quarter 2023 conference call. With me today our Fonder, Chairman, and CEO, Prasad Gundumogula; and Chief Financial Officer, Jesus Portillo who will also present our results. Also available for questions and answers is our Vice Chairman, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Orestes Fintiklis; and Chief Operating Officer, Jim Dullum.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements including statements about revenue, growth of our business, our management and government plans, and other non-historical statements as further described in our press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to Mondee's growth, the evolution of our industry, our product development and success, our management performance and general economic and business conditions.

We undertake no obligation to revise any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call. Descriptions of these and other risks that could cause actual results to have a material difference from these forward-looking statements are discussed in

