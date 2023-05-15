Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (CRGE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 11:33 AM ETCharge Enterprises, Inc. (CRGE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.29K Followers

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christine Cannella - Vice President, Investor Relations

Andrew Fox - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Leah Schweller - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Charge Enterprises First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast. I am Matthew. I will be your operator for today’s webcast. Today’s webcast is being broadcast over the Internet and is also recorded for playback purposes. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a previously solicited question-and-answer session. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn today’s webcast over to the Vice President, Investor Relations with Charge Enterprises, Christine Cannella. Please go ahead, Ms. Cannella.

Christine Cannella

Thank you, Matthew. Good morning, everyone. I am Christine Cannella, Vice President of Investor Relations with Charge Enterprises. Welcome to Charge Enterprises first quarter 2023 financial results webcast. You will find our press release and our 10-Q along with a copy of today’s slide presentation on the Investors section of our website at www.charge.enterprises.com. If you are following along today with our earnings presentation, please turn to Slide 2.

Joining me for today’s discussion are Andrew Fox, Founder, Chairman, and CEO; and Leah Schweller, Chief Financial Officer. Andrew will give a review of our key business highlights from the quarter, Leah will then walk you through a review of our financial performance and then we will answer your questions. We are conducting a moderated Q&A session answering the questions you have submitted. We thank you for your questions.

Moving on to Slide 3, we would like to remind you that much of the information we will be speaking to you about today, including the answers we give in response to questions may include forward-looking statements within the provisions

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.