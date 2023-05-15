Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

All The Major Asset Classes Fell Last Week

May 15, 2023 12:00 PM ETBND, VTI, TIP, JNK, EMLC, VNQ, VEA, IHY, WIP, BWX, PICB, VWO, GCC, VNQI
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.96K Followers

Summary

  • Losses took a toll on markets around the world, with US stocks and bonds posting the smallest setbacks last week.
  • The Global Market Index (GMI.F) fell again last week, slipping 0.6%.
  • Most of the major asset classes are still nursing relatively deep drawdowns.

Business analysis stock graph backtest in crisis covid-19 for investment in stockmarket and finance business planning selective stock for Stockmarket crash and Financial crisis

primeimages

Losses took a toll on markets around the world, with US stocks and bonds posting the smallest setbacks last week, based on a set of ETFs representing the major asset classes. Commodities and property shares ex-US, by contrast, took heavy blows in the trading

BND - Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Major Asset Classes: ETF Performance

Major Asset Classes: ETF Performance

Drawdown Distribution Histories

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.96K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.