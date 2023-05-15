Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bridgford Foods: A Strong Balance Sheet Should Help It Navigate Current Headwinds

Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
925 Followers

Summary

  • Net sales have increased at a relatively fast pace over the years.
  • Margins are under pressure due to high inflation rates and increased production and transportation costs.
  • The company's balance sheet is very robust thanks to low debt and high cash and equivalents and inventories.
  • Buybacks will likely be kept on hold for the foreseeable future due to negative cash from operations.
  • The recent price decline represents a good opportunity to acquire shares at reasonable prices.

Salami italiano de la mejor calidad sobre mesa de madera antigua.

YuraWhite/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

We, as investors, are used to seeing companies that in order to grow make intensive use of debt to perform acquisitions and expand their operations, but Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) has achieved very

Chart
Data by YCharts

Bridgford Foods net sales

Bridgford Foods net sales (10-K filings)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
925 Followers
Subscribe for an average ~20% return per year according to Tipranks. I am a long-term Dividend Growth Investor always looking for new opportunities in the stock market since 2015. In order to find good deals in the stock market, I look for companies that are going through a bad time and carefully assess the chances that the financial situation will return to the path of profitability and growth. My objective is to find stocks that can be bought and held for many years and try to get them for the lowest price possible during temporary headwinds. For me, the most important aspects when analyzing a stock's turnaround chances are that the company's products are essential to a big portion of the population, healthy and stable profit margins, a sustainable debt and dividend, and a long-term trend that suggests the products and services offered will continue to be essential for the decades to come.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.