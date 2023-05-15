Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FFLWF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.29K Followers

Start Time: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:05 AM ET

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCQX:FFLWF)

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

May 15, 2023, 08:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stéphane Trudel - President and CEO

John Chou - CFO

Chris Bolivar - EVP, Commercial and Growth

Conference Call Participants

Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital Markets

Andrew Semple - Echelon Capital Partners

Operator

Good morning and thank you for joining. I would like to welcome you all to the Fire & Flower First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial and Operational Results Call. My name is Brika, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, and we will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's call. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to the CEO, Stéphane Trudel. Stéphane, please go ahead when you're ready.

Stéphane Trudel

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Fire & Flower's first quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial and operational results conference call. I'm Stéphane Trudel, President and CEO, and joining me today is John Chou, our Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Bolivar, our Executive Vice President, Commercial and Growth.

Earlier today, the company published its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The results are available on the company's Web site and on SEDAR. Prior to beginning our call, I will direct listeners to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information published on the news release issued this morning as well as the company's filings on SEDAR.

Today, we'll be providing commentary on the first quarter as well as an update on how we're positioning the company to thrive in a very competitive market, especially in Canada. We are focused on our goal of generating positive free

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.