Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

C3.ai Squeezes Higher On Preliminary Results: Why I'm Selling (Rating Downgrade)

May 15, 2023 1:29 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • C3.ai has traded with great volatility in 2023.
  • Short seller Kerrisdale Capital has highlighted potential red flags in the company.
  • I found the company's response fell short of a clear rebuttal.
  • There is still value here, considering the $800 million in net cash and potential for accelerating growth.
  • With the stock up 16% on preliminary results, this is an opportune time to reduce exposure to the name.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) may be the closest one can get to a cross between a "meme stock" and a reasonably valued secular growth story. After a vicious crash from all-time highs, the stock has seen a volatile start to 2023, largely fueled by renewed

Chart
Data by YCharts

revenue

FY23 Q3 Presentation

consumption based transition

FY23 Q3 Presentation

deal bands

FY23 Q3 Presentation

operating margin

FY23 Q3 Presentation

guidance

FY23 Q3 Presentation

path to profitability

FY23 Q3 Presentation

cash flow statement

FY23 Q3 Press Release

reader comment

Seeking Alpha

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 10 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
28.33K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AI, GOOGL, AMZN, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio. My position in $AI is very, very tiny.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.