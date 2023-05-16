The Dividend Aristocrats Ranked By Moatiness

bahadir-yeniceri

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, May 15th.

With inflation data showing that inflation is cooling...very slowly, all eyes now turn to the debt ceiling showdown.

According to the Joint Economic Committee, or JEC, a three-month default could trigger a recession 50% worse than the Great Recession.

That could mean a 6.1% GDP contraction compared to 4% during the Great Financial Crisis.

The effects on the stock market could be equally dramatic, a 45% crash from here, according to the JEC.

According to Moody's, the risk of an X-date breach is about 10%, up from their estimate of 5% a week ago.

Betting markets put the odds at 13%, though the bond market estimates just a 1.5% risk of default.

The good news is that according to Goldman Sachs (GS), the odds of nuclear war with Russia are 2.5%. So the bond market thinks the risk of default is still very low, though the highest in U.S. history.

The bad news is that according to the JEC, even getting close to the X-date (within 1 to 3 days) could lead to a -0.3% GDP contraction recession.

And let's not forget that the U.S. economy was likely headed for a recession even without the debt ceiling drama.

Looking at purely real-time economic data, tracked weekly by Seeking Alpha's economic guru, a recession looks likely to begin by the end of November.

That agrees with the San Francisco Fed's estimate that excess consumer savings from the Pandemic, a big reason consumer spending has held up, will run out by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, 18 economic indicators are pointing to a recession likely beginning in five weeks.

Nine leading indicators are already below the 30-year baseline for the U.S. economy, and the average of all 18 indicators is now at levels consistent with a recession beginning within one to two months.

5-week base-case.

There's good and bad news about the economy.

How This Recession Is Unlike Any Downturn Since 1930

In most recessions, the government responds with tax cuts and increased government spending. This is called fiscal stimulus.

during the Pandemic, $5 trillion in stimulus, including checks to most Americans.

The Fed does monetary stimulus, primarily by averaging 5% cuts in the Fed funds rate. In severe recessions like the GFC and the Pandemic, it also prints money to buy U.S. bonds, the famous quantitative easing, or QE.

This expands the money supply and theoretically stimulates the economy further.

But like much in the Pandemic era, when many unprecedented things have happened, we're in a very different world.

With inflation spiking to 42-year highs and remaining stubbornly sticky, the Fed has been on an inflation-fighting crusade.

The Fed has raised rates 5% in just over a year, the fastest rate in 42 years.

In the March meeting, the updated dot plot showed 5% terminal rates, and even though plenty of data said the Fed could have stopped at 4.75%, the Fed hiked to 5% in May.

The Fed's internal models showed a mild recession likely to start this year...back in March.

Why would the Fed keep hiking even with its own economists telling it a recession was imminent and inflation would soon be under control?

Most likely, it's a battle for Fed credibility.

The Fed famously blundered inflation once this cycle, calling inflation "transitory."

In fact, at 2021's Jackson Hole Symposium, Jerome Powell gave a 30-minute speech about why inflation was likely transitory and why the Fed was going to keep stimulating the economy with record money printing and rates at zero.

The Fed knows that it can't be wrong on inflation again, and so it's following through on its guidance on rates, even if some economic data says it could have stopped in March.

Why does this matter? Because in March, the Fed also guided for no rate cuts in 2023. Even with its own economic models calling for inflation starting in the 2nd half of the year.

At the moment, the Bloomberg consensus among economists is that the recession will be mild and short. Specifically, a -0.9% contraction lasting six months, starting in July and ending by the end of the year.

In other words, economists expect the Fed to go through the entire recession with rates at 5% (Citi thinks they will hike to 5.5% by July and then hold).

When was the last time we had a recession in which the Fed wasn't cutting? 1981's severe recession part of Paul Volker's crusade against 15% inflation.

But unlike the early 1980s, this time, the money supply is contracting thanks to the strongest quantitative tightening (reverse money printing) in history.

In fact, it's the first time since the 1930s that the money supply has been contracting. And on a month-over-month basis, the money supply contracted 10% last month.

The last time that happened was the start of the Great Depression in 1929.

Back then, the Fed was tightening the money supply and raising rates, in what economic historians call the worst Fed mistake in US history.

9,000 banks failed within three years

though not necessarily due to the Fed.

Another Reason This Recession Is Likely Different

Ok, now that we know why this recession is different from every one since 1980, here's why the monetary side of the equation is also different.

This is where the debt ceiling comes in. Even if we avoid breaching the X-date, which is at worst a 10% risk, Congress will cut spending in October.

The Republicans will insist on budget cuts to reduce the deficit for the new spending bills required by October 1st, the start of the 2024 fiscal year.

Moody's estimates that the current GOP debt ceiling bill would reduce 2024's GDP by approximately 0.7%.

That bill won't pass, so the actual negative effect on the economy won't be that severe. But assume a perfect compromise, where 50% of the cuts become effective, and it's about a 0.35% GDP decline from fiscal austerity in the following year.

Finally, we have student loans. Forty-three million student loans are scheduled to resume payments in October. Biden is attempting to cancel $400 billion in student debt, but the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear that, and for now, those payments are still scheduled to happen.

What do you call monthly payments to the government that stopped for three years? An effective tax cut.

And when they restart? An effective tax increase.

The 43 million Americans with student loans are mostly middle-class and spend 95% of their income.

According to the Federal Reserve, the average student loan payment is $250 per month.

That's not a particularly large tax hike, but it will also slow the economy.

So let's summarize the economic headwinds this year:

the Fed was tightening the money supply

the Fed wasn't cutting rates

Congress was cutting spending

Congress was raising taxes on anyone

Banks are significantly pulling back on lending (due to a banking crisis).

When was the last time all five of those headwinds were taking place in a recession? 1932.

It's not an unprecedented recession, but it's certainly unlike any most of us have ever seen.

So does this mean doomsday prophets are right? Economic apocalypse is coming?

Finbold

No, the cranks aren't likely right this time, either.

Ycharts

The St. Louis and Chicago Fed track 123 weekly financial indicators in two financial stress indexes.

Zero is the average since 1993 and 1971, respectively.

If there were another Great Recession, much less a depression brewing, we'd see it in the data, and right now, financial stress is below average.

But given that we're going into recession with negative monetary and fiscal stimulus and a regional banking crisis (similar to the savings and loan crisis of the 1980s), I would say history is likely to rhyme in an important way.

Historically economists are almost always wrong about recessions. Specifically, they underestimate their severity.

The average recession since WWII is a 1.4% GDP contraction that lasts nine months.

Evercore ISI expects a 12-month recession because of negative fiscal and monetary stimulus and the regional banking crisis. They don't expect it to be more severe than average, just last a bit longer than average, but end by June of 2024.

And this is where today's dividend aristocrat article comes in.

Wide Moat Dividend Aristocrats: The Ultimate Recession Port In The Storm

We're facing a perfect economic storm consisting of five headwinds we haven't seen together since 1932.

While the recession isn't likely to be terrible, the effects on the stock market could likely feel catastrophic.

Morgan Stanley thinks earnings will fall 20% in this recession.

Bank of America thinks earnings will fall about 16%.

Oxford Economics, about 10%, and Piper Sandler agrees with Morgan Stanley, -20%.

Historically the Fed's Senior Loan Officer Survey of SLOOS is the most accurate way to estimate corporate earnings declines in recessions.

S&P Bear Market Bottom Scenarios

Earnings Decline S&P Trough Earnings Historical Trough PE Of 14 (13 to 15 range) Decline From Current Level Peak Decline From Record Highs 0% (blue-chip consensus, mildest recession in history) 228 3194 22.6% -33.7% 5% 217 3034 26.4% -37.0% 10% 205 2875 30.3% -40.4% 13% (average recession, Moody's 2-month default scenario) 198 2779 32.6% -42.3% 15% 194 2715 34.2% -43.7% 20% 183 2555 38.0% -47.0% 25% 171 2395 41.9% -50.3% 30% (JEC 3-month default scenario) 160 2236 45.8% -53.6% Click to enlarge

Morgan Stanley expects stocks to bottom around 15.9X trough earnings in September.

3,000 on the S&P, a 27% decline.

The blue-chip consensus is also for the S&P Index (SP500) to bottom around 3,000 to 3,300 in October.

But even if it's the mildest recession in history, as the blue-chip consensus expects right now, that could still mean a 22% historical bear market from here.

That would be a 34% peak decline from record highs, a historically average recessionary bear market.

Do you think stocks falling 22% in the next five months is going to feel "average"?

Do you think most of the financial media is going to try to keep you calm, sane, and safe?

The New York Fed expects the S&P could suffer 3% to 4% daily losses...for several days in a row, in the coming months.

Moody's chief economist recently said, "I think the Dow might have to fall 2,000 points in a day before Congress raises the debt ceiling."

That would be a 6% daily decline on the Dow.

I'll be working hard to keep you calm and provide you with facts during the coming market mayhem.

Here is what the media will be doing.

The media is going to hype up the coming likely average recession and average bear market and make it seem far scarier than it should be.

They will probably trot out John Hussman, Michael Burry, Jeremy Grantham, and maybe even the king of doomsayers, Robert Kiyosaki.

Remember how I explained why this is the first recession since 1932 when we get a perfect storm of bank failures and negative fiscal and monetary stimulus?

Well, the media might and doomsday prophets will insinuate that since the last time these five things happened, we had the Great Depression, that's what's likely to happen again.

Remember, the actual financial stress data from 123 weekly metrics say ANOTHER DEPRESSION IS NOT COMING.

But if stocks are down 22% in 5 months and potentially fall 3%, 4%, or even 6% in a single day, it will feel like a depression for many investors.

This Is Why You Shouldn't Panic Sell In The Coming Market Mayhem

When you see CNBC running "Markets in turmoil," it's time to buy...with both hands.

It's time to pound the table with a gavel and not just back up the truck but the entire train on blue-chip bargains.

In times of market panic, like what CNBC hypes, stocks are undervalued.

So undervalued that when the bear market finally bottoms, the average 12-month gain is 48%.

This is where dividend aristocrats can help.

A diversified portfolio chock full of aristocrats is just the thing to help you stay calm and rational so you can ride out the bear market and profit from the face-ripping first year of a new bull market.

How To Measure Moatiness

Warren Buffett is famous for his love of wide moat companies.

The most important thing to me is figuring out how big a moat there is around the business. What I love, of course, is a big castle and a big moat with piranhas and crocodiles." - Warren Buffett.

But how exactly do you measure the "moatiness" of a company?

Joel Greenblatt is one of the greatest investors in history, with 40% annual returns for 21 years at Gotham Capital Management.

We're buying above average companies at below-average prices... "Return on capital is one of the most critical metrics that I look at when analyzing a company." - Joel Greenblatt.

Return on capital or ROC, is Greenblatt's favorite quality and moatiness proxy.

Greenblatt defined it as annual pre-tax profit divided by the business's cost.

In the past year, the S&P's ROC was 10.2%. In other words, the average US world-beater company generates 10 cents in annual pre-tax profit for every $1 it takes to run the business.

What about dividend aristocrats?

12-month ROC 89%

13-year median ROC 74%.

In other words, the average aristocrat is about 9X wider moat and higher quality than the S&P 500, according to Joel Greenblatt.

But imagine if you could rank the aristocrats by return on capital or moatiness?

We can do that with the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal.

The Dividend Aristocrats Ranked By Moatiness

The Dividend Kings 500 Master List includes some of the world's best companies, including:

Every dividend champion (25+ year dividend growth streaks, including foreign aristocrats)

Every dividend aristocrats

Every dividend king (50+ year dividend growth streaks)

Every Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect quality companies as exist)

The 20% highest quality REITs, according to iREIT

40 of the world's best-growth blue chips.

You can screen or rank companies by over 60 metrics, including:

safety

quality

yield

discount to fair value

growth rates

consensus long-term return potential

credit ratings

30-year bankruptcy risk

annual volatility

return on capital

ROC industry percentile

13-year median ROC

ROC growth rates

and dozens of other metrics.

Now I should point out that ROC doesn't work for all companies, specifically energy, financials, and REITs.

So we can't rank all 133 dividend aristocrats, champions, global aristocrats, and kings. But here are all the aristocrats that can be ranked by Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.

Note that I'm ignoring valuation here. In my next article, I'll show how to build the ultimate wide-moat aristocrat portfolio for this recession.

Bottom Line: Wide Moat Aristocrats Are The Ultimate Port In The Coming Economic Storm

Recession is likely coming, whether it takes five weeks or five months.

It's likely to be an average recession, though economists currently expect the mildest in history.

Regardless, the stock market as a whole isn't priced for a recession of any kind.

The likely 15% to 30% stock slide that's coming is going to feel terrifying for most. But hopefully not you, thanks to reading economic updates like this one.

The media is going to hype the crash with "markets in turmoil" specials and doomsday perma-bears will be out in force, predicting this is just the start of "the worst market crash in history."

These cranks are full of crap today and will almost certainly still be full of crap in a few weeks when the market will be a gavel and table-pounding buy.

Rest assured that if financial stress indicates a severe recession is coming, you'll read about it in my articles.

But for now, one of the best places to position your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio is in wide moat aristocrats.

These world-beater companies with battle-tested managements have been raising dividends every single year through at least four recessions and six bear markets.

In my next article, I'll show you how to build the ultimate wide-moat aristocrat portfolio for this recession.