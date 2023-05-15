Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
An Uneventful Week For The S&P 500

Summary

  • After the previous week's Fed-driven volatile action, investors got some relief in the second week of May 2023.
  • Despite the relative stillness, there wasn't enough positive news to offset the negative to boost the U.S. stock market higher.
  • The market's most distressed sectors continue to be those most negatively impacted by the Fed's series of rate hikes, which includes regional banks, commercial real estate investment trusts, and financial services firms.

Despite the relative stillness, there wasn't enough positive news to offset the negative to boost the U.S. stock market higher. The S&P 500 (

Alternative Futures - S&P 500 - 2023Q2 - Standard Model (m=+1.5 from 9 March 2023) - Snapshot on 12 May 2023

