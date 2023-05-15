Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Karora Resources Inc. (KRRGF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCQX:KRRGF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Huet - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Leigh Junk - Managing Director, Australia

Oliver Turner - Executive Vice President of Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

John Sclodnick - Desjardins Capital Markets

David Talbot - Red Cloud Securities Inc.

MacGregor Ross - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Karora Resources First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants’ lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Also note that this call is being recorded on Monday, May 15, 2023.

And I would like to turn the call over to Paul Huet, Chairman and CEO of Karora. Please go ahead, sir.

Paul Huet

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you to Karora Resources first quarter 2023 conference call. As a reminder, we will be talking to a slide deck, which is available on the homepage of our website as well as through this webcast.

Slides 3 and 4. Before I begin the presentation, I would like to remind you to please review our cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information and non-IFRS measures. These statements can be found on our first quarter MD&A, news release and in our presentation slides.

And over to Slide 5, on highlights. On the call with me today are Oliver Turner, our Executive Vice President of Corporate Development; and Leigh Junk, our Managing Director for Australia. I am pleased to welcome Leigh to Karora. He is the fantastic addition to our management team and brings over 30 years of executive experience, including a wealth of demonstrated success in both the gold and nickel sectors. Karora will benefit from Leigh's contribution as we continue to grow and create value

