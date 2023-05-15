Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 1:10 PM ETWhere Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.29K Followers

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 ET

Company Participants

Jay Pfeiffer - Manager, Investor Relations

John Saunders - Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Where Food Comes From First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host Jay Pfeiffer, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Jay.

Jay Pfeiffer

Good morning, and welcome to the Where Food Comes From 2023 first quarter earnings call. Joining me on the call today are CEO, John Saunders; President, Leann Saunders; and Chief Financial Officer, Dannette Henning.

During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Statements about current, future financial performance, growth strategy, customers, business opportunities, market acceptance of our products and services and potential acquisitions are forward-looking statements.

Listeners should not place undue reliance on these statements as there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review our publicly filed documents as well as our news releases and website for more information. Today, we'll also discuss adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure provided as a complement to GAAP results. Please refer to today's earnings release for important disclosures regarding non-GAAP measures.

I'll now turn the call over to John Saunders.

John Saunders

Good morning and thanks for joining the call today. This morning, we announced our first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023. As we detailed in our news release we encountered a flurry of anomalous circumstances and events in Q1 that negatively impact both revenue and profitability.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.