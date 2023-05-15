Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Yamaha Corporation (YAMCF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023
Yamaha Corporation (OTCPK:YAMCF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Takuya Nakata - President and Representative Executive Officer

Takuya Nakata

This is Nakata, the President of Yamaha Corporation. Thank you very much for sparing your precious time today to attend our results briefing. I would also like to extend my deepest appreciation to your continued support.

Now, I'd like to start a briefing on the full-year results of FY March 2023. I'd like to explain using the presentation slides. So please turn to Page 1 for the highlights. Throughout FY March 2023, we achieved a year-on-year increase in both the revenue and profits. The revenue was impacted by the semiconductor procurement difficulties, the decreased demand for entry-level models, and the turmoil caused by COVID cases in China. But it increased, due to the price optimization and the depreciation of the Japanese yen. The core operating profit was also affected by various cost rise, but it increased due to the price optimization in addition to the exchange rate impact.

As for the outlook for FY March 2024, while taking into account various uncertainties, we are expecting a good market recovery in Europe and China, where we struggled very much in the previous year, as well as the easing of supply shortages. We therefore forecast both the revenue and profit to increase year-on-year. Along with the increased revenue, we are expecting to achieve a record-high core operating profit. Accordingly, we are planning to provide ¥74 dividend per share.

Now let me explain further details of the performance. Page 3 shows the results of FY March 2023, and as you see, we achieved increase in both the revenue and profits. However, when the exchange rate impact was excluded, the revenue growth was almost flat.

The next page

