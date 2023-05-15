Richard Drury

Investment Thesis

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) has a very strong following for its incredibly high cash distribution.

Meanwhile, investors are giving the stock very little appreciation. I make the case that, despite showing many meaningful negative considerations, that investors should not give up on this name.

According to my estimates, I believe that UAN could pay out around $22 per unit. Note, this estimate is significantly higher than my previous assumption.

Even though there are some bullish aspects to an investment in UAN, the bearish argument is also worth taking into account.

Rapid Recap

As we headed into the Q1 earnings report, I stated that UAN was a buy. Yet, I tempered my enthusiasm for its dividend by declaring that it would unlikely to be much higher than $3 per unit. I stated that if I were wrong, I'd come back and explain why I was wrong.

The good news is that I was wrong, and the dividend ended up at $10.43 in Q1, 2023. The bad news is that since CVR Partners' Q1 results came out, the share price has fallen by slightly over 15%.

That being said, UAN's stock traded ex-dividend last Friday, accounting for a meaningful proportion of that sell-off.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, as you can see in the graphic above, it's not only UAN that has sold off in the past week. In fact, the whole basket of agriculture stocks has fallen out of favor with investors.

Dividend Outlook For 2023

In my prior analysis, I stated that I believed that $15 per unit was likely to be returned to investors in 2023. Given that Q1 saw more than $10 per unit, this estimated $15 cash distribution now seems too low.

On the other hand, keep in mind that Q1 benefited from higher UAN28 prices than the fertilizer price is right now.

On yet the other hand, in the past several years, CVR Partners has worked extremely hard to keep its balance sheet in top shape.

SEC filing

As you can see in the graphic above, CVR Partners has no near-term maturities on its debt. And that's clearly bullish.

Altogether, I'm inclined to believe that in 2023, there could be around $22 per unit. Why is this figure so lower than other commentators that are expecting $25 or even $30 per unit?

Because CVR Partners is a seasonal business, with H1 of every year typically being the strongest period for the company. And it's not good enough to simply annualize Q1 EBITDA.

All that being said, given that Q1 already reported close to $125 million of EBITDA, I believe that at least 250 million of EBITDA should be possible in 2023.

Furthermore, we know in Q3 of this year there's no planned maintenance downtime, which will once again allow the comparables with the prior year to shine.

The Bear Case

The bear case facing UAN is that with natural gas prices in Europe falling so significantly since last year, European competitors are able to ramp up their nitrogen production.

Along these lines, this is what CVR's management said on the earnings call,

With sustained lower natural gas prices in Europe in the first quarter, we have seen some of the offline European nitrogen production capacity come back online. Recent estimates indicate that European nitrogen production operating at around 80% of capacity, up from 60% in the fall of 2022.

The other noteworthy consideration is that Q1 saw impressively strong utilization rates.

UAN Q1 2023

I don't believe that management nor any rational investors should expect this level of operation rates to be maintained on a consistent basis in 2023. And along these lines, management sought to reduce investors' expectations by stating,

And we were very pleased to see the run rates that we had. I won't promise 105% for the forward quarters, but we feel like we've addressed some of the reliability issues. And we -- our target is to operate at 95% to 100% of the main plate.

Next, the other bearish aspect that investors should bear in mind is that UAN28 prices are down significantly relative to the prior year.

UAN Q1 2023

But can we make the case that UAN28 is starting to bottom out? While I would like to believe the bottom is in, I've made a similar assumption many times already in 2023, only to later be negatively surprised.

The Bottom Line

This is my overall contention. Right now, fertilizer companies, including CVR Partners, are out of favor with investors.

Rather than trying to overthink what the ultimate dividend payout will be in 2023, investors should recognize that this management is working with a clean balance sheet.

And that once nitrogen prices start to improve, CVR Partners can work, as it has demonstrated its intentions to do so over a long period of time, to return capital to shareholders.

Or to put it more simply, it's better to be vaguely right rather than precisely wrong. Stick with this stock.