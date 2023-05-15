Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PetroTal Corp. (PTALF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 1:25 PM ETPetroTal Corp. (PTALF), TAL:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.29K Followers

PetroTal Corp. (OTCQX:PTALF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jimmy Lea - Celicourt

Manolo Zúñiga - President & Chief Executive Officer

Doug Urch - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jimmy Lea

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining the PetroTal Q1 Results Call. Your speakers today will be Manolo Zúñiga, CEO; and Doug Urch, CFO. [Operator Instructions]

Please, take it away, Manolo.

Manolo Zúñiga

Thank you, Jimmy. And good day, everyone, and thank you for joining the PetroTal 2023 first quarter webcast, where we will provide a brief summary of our first quarter 2023 operational and financial results. If anyone wants further information on the company, please see our website for additional materials.

My name is Manolo Zúñiga, and I'm the President and CEO of PetroTal. And I'm joined by my colleague, Doug Urch, Executive VP and CFO. If you have click on the link in last evening's press release, you should hopefully have signed up to the webcast, so you may see the slides on your screen. But you are having issues and then, please contact petrotal@celicourt.uk, and they will be able to assist you.

Before I begin, I need to mention that there are some disclaimers towards the end of the presentation, which I would urge you to read at your own leisure.

As shown in slide 2, PetroTal is an onshore Peru focused oil company that is just five years has become Peru's largest crude oil producer. The company is listed on London's AIM market, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the US OTC, having a market cap of approximately US$500 million. We have a 100% working interest in the Bretana oil field, which we have expanded from minimal production to over 25,000 barrels of oil per day in late June 2022, and

