2U: Platform Shift Presents A Speculative Opportunity

May 15, 2023 2:42 PM ET2U, Inc. (TWOU)
Summary

  • 2U's major transformation into a platform business through the acquisition of edX will offer interesting value-creation potential.
  • The ongoing transformation carries big risks, and is temporarily putting pressure on growth. Shares are down 43% YTD.
  • In my view, 2U presents an attractive speculative opportunity.

Empty classroom.

pidjoe/E+ via Getty Images

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is one of the leading players in the online higher education space. Launched 15 years ago and went public in 2014, the company has garnered a strong reputation as a provider of a technology

ychart- revenue growth

ychart- revenue growth

2U presentation

2U presentation

author's own analysis - target price

author's own analysis - target price

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.56K Followers
Former tech operator, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist with over a decade of experience starting, investing, and building companies in Asia and US. Long-only manager seeking multi-asset technology / growth opportunities driving disruptive innovation globally.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

