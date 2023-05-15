Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.29K Followers

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE:AAMC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Danya Sawyer - Chief Operating Officer

Jason Kopcak - Chief Executive Officer

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the AAMC Investor Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Danya Sawyer. Please go ahead.

Danya Sawyer

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to AAMC’s Q1 2023 Annual Earnings Conference Call. I’m Danya Sawyer, the new Chief Operating Officer of Lending Operations at AAMC.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature, as described under Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from its believes, expectations, estimates and projections.

Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Statements made during this conference call are made as of today’s date and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. As previously mentioned, today’s call is being recorded and a link to this webcast will be posted to our website later today.

With that, joining me for today’s call is our Chief Executive Officer, Jason Kopcak. Jason will provide an update on our first quarter 2023 activity, review additional corporate developments and present an overview of our outlook for the year ahead. We will then open the line for questions.

Lastly, materials for this call can be found in

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.