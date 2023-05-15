Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Presents at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference (Transcript)

May 15, 2023 1:48 PM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference May 15, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sam Kulkarni - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Silvan Türkcan - JMP Securities

Silvan Türkcan

Thanks. Welcome back. My name is Silvan Türkcan, a senior analyst for JMP Securities. I cover precision medicines. It’s my pleasure to host Sam Kulkarni, CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics. Thanks for joining us today.

Sam Kulkarni

Thank you, Silvan, for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Silvan Türkcan

So, first of all, congratulations on your filing of exa-cel in the U.S. and EU, and obviously lots of people are interested in what that entails and how the launch will be. And I think you’ve discussed that in the recent months in plenty of details. So, maybe I just want to have a big picture question. What do you think it means for the Company and the field of CRISPR gene-editing?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes. I think it’s a very exciting time in the field of CRISPR. If you think about the technology itself, it was elucidated in 2011 by Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna. That was not too long ago. And in less than a dozen years, we’re the cusp of taking that technology and making a medicine that’s available commercially to patients. And that is a very rapid technology cycle. If you’ve looked at other biomedical innovations or revolutions in the past, whether it’s antibodies or proteins, they all took a lot longer to come to fruition. And so, it just speaks to the power of the CRISPR technology, the facile nature of it, the flexibility you have with the technology, but also the convergence of CRISPR technology with everything else to support it, whether it’s delivery technologies, whether it’s electroporation for instance, whether it’s the ability to handle cells, and all that’s coming together, which just speaks to the rapid pace of innovation that we live in today

