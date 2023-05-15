Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FREYR Battery SA (FREY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 1:54 PM ETFREYR Battery (FREY)
FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Bezdek - EVP, Global Corporate Development & President, FREYR Battery U.S.

Tom-Einar Jensen - Co-Founder & CEO

Jan Haugan - COO

Jeffrey Spittel - VP, IR

Oscar Brown - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gabriel Daoud - TD Cowen

Gregory Lewis - BTIG

Philipp Koenig - Goldman Sachs Group

Operator

Welcome to the FREYR First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Bruno, and I'll be the operator for today. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand over to your host, Jeffrey Spittel, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Spittel

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening. Welcome to FREYR Battery First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With me today on the call are Tom-Einar Jensen, our Chief Executive Officer; Jan Haugan, our Chief Operating Officer; Oscar Brown, our Chief Financial Officer; Jeremy Bezdek, President of FREYR Battery U.S. and EVP of Global Corporate Development. During today's call, management may make forward-looking statements about our business.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from expectations. Most of these factors are outside FREYR's control and are difficult to predict. Additional information about risk factors that could materially affect our business are available in FREYR's S-1, and annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. With that, I'll turn the call over to Tom.

Tom-Einar Jensen

Thank you, Jeff, and good morning, good afternoon or good evening wherever you might be around the world. Again, it's a true honor and pleasure for us to present this first quarter and 2023 Earnings Call. This is now FREYR's eighth earnings call since we went

