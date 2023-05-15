Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EMX Royalty Corporation: The One To Watch

May 15, 2023 3:01 PM ETEMX Royalty Corporation (EMX), EMX:CA1 Comment
Bob Kirtley
Summary

  • I tend to think of a Royalty company as the “numbers” guy who provides funds in the early stages of a mine's life in order to reap the rewards later.
  • EMX Royalty Corp has had a bumpy ride so far which is to be expected in the gold and silver space.
  • The stock price has experienced a fair amount of volatility recently and has traded sideways for the last 12 months.
  • This company's activities straddle a wide range of countries which offer both opportunities and geopolitical risks as not all mining jurisdictions operate under the same rules.

Introduction

We will start with a quick definition of a Royalty company which is to provide an injection of cash up front to the mine builder in return for some of the miner's net smelter return on a property. The

Table of Royalty/Streaming Companies

Table of Royalty/Streaming Companies (Juniorminingnetwork.com)

Global Asset Porfolio EMX

Global Asset Portfolio EMX (EMX Royalty Corp)

Royalty Pipeline visually presented

EMX Value Creation Graphic (EMX Royalty Corp)

EMX Progress One YearChart

EMX Progress One Year Chart (StockCharts)

EMX Comparison Chart

EMX Comparison Chart (Google Finance)

Bob Kirtley
Bob Kirtley has traded options and stocks since 1980. Bob Kirtley spent many years working on Oil projects including some in Alberta, such as the tar sands installations in Fort McMurray. He lived and worked in many different countries, as that is the nature of the construction business. Planning and cost control are key to a projects success and he tries to apply those disciplines on a daily basis when dealing with investments. His training in such areas as SWOT and Risk analysis can be applied from time to time. His qualifications include being chartered in the United Kingdom, which is similar to that of a Professional Engineer in Canada, along with a Masters Degree in Project Management from South Bank University, London, England. He has been working for a number of years on a full time basis representing a group of investors in England.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPM, SAND, SSRM, AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

www.gold-prices.biz makes no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor guarantee of future success.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

