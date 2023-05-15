Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GSI Technology: Maybe A Push Is All The Stock Needed

May 15, 2023 2:41 PM ETGSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT)
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Summary

  • GSIT just popped more than 200% last Friday, holding its levels with a further climb of over 20% as of this moment.
  • The catalysts seem to be a mention of the company on Fox Business, where GSIT was proposed as a superior bet to NVDA in terms of AI-pureplay technology.
  • Really, the catalyst should have been the fact that they have a deal to provide their chip for the Israeli defense industry, working with radar company Elta Systems.
  • It seems we were right in our last article that ChatGPT and the AI mania would reach GSIT eventually. GSIT's APU is probably revolutionary, and only now might people have heard of it.
  • Priced around normalised historical levels, that didn't reflect much publicity or interest, GSIT may well have a way to move higher from here as new investors digest the case.
Introduction

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is a company we've been following for some years, whose major optionality comes from its associative processing unit, or APU, which can do in-place convolutions, which was extremely advantaged for sparse data like in recommendation algorithms and in search

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GSIT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

