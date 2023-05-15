Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 2:24 PM ETCenterra Gold Inc. (CGAU), CG:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.3K Followers

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Toby Caron - Treasurer and Director, Investor Relations

Michael Parrett - Chair and Director

Paul Tomory - President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Wright - Director

Darren Millman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Parkin - National Bank

Anita Soni - CIBC Markets

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Q1 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder today's call is being recorded on Monday, May 15, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over now to Toby Caron, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Toby Caron

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Centerra Gold's first quarter 2023 results conference call. Please note that presentation slides are available on Centerra Gold's website to accompany each speaker's remarks. Today's call is open to all members of the investment community and media in listen-only mode. Following the formal remarks, the operator will give the instructions for asking a question, and then we'll open the phone line to questions. Please note that all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Joining me on the call today are Michael Parrett, Chair of the Board of Directors; Paul Tomory, President and Chief Executive Officer; Paul Wright, Director and former Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; and Darren Millman, Chief Financial Officer. Our Chief Operating Officer, Paul Chawrun, is traveling and unable to attend.

I would like to caution everyone that certain statements made today may be forward-looking statements and as such, are subject to known and unknown risks, which may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied. Also, certain of the measures we will discuss today are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description of non-GAAP measures in our news release

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.