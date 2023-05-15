monsitj

This article will outline why I think now is a great time to start a position or add to an existing position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). AMD has bullish price action, bullish momentum, institutional buying support, and relative strength to the S&P 500 Index (SP500). Let's examine what I see in AMD.

Chart 1: AMD Weekly with 30-Week EMA, PPO, Volume, and Relative Strength

Price chart

When looking at a chart, I start my analysis with price action. AMD peaked in late November 2021 at just under $165. Then, AMD trended lower. It started to make a series of lower lows and lower highs. That formed the downward price channel outlined by the green trendlines.

In January 2022, AMD closed below its 30-week moving average, which is in blue. AMD then struggled to close and stay above that moving average. The use of the 30-week moving average was made popular in the classic Stan Weinstein book Secrets for Profiting in Bull and Bear Markets, which was published in 1988. I recommend reading that book if you are interested in learning a simple way to find stocks and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, in trends, both bull and bear. Once the 30-week moving average started to roll over and trend lower, which it did in the Spring of 2022, the downtrend in AMD accelerated.

That acceleration lower is correlated with the upper pane in Chart 1, which shows a momentum indicator called Percentage Price Oscillator or PPO for short. This is a momentum indicator. There's a lot that goes into that indicator, and the way to simplify it is to look at two things. First are the black and red lines. When the black line is above the red line, that shows bullish momentum. When the red line is above the black line, that shows bearish momentum. Second is the position of the black line on the chart relative to the centerline or zero level. When the black line is above the centerline or zero level, that shows sustained bullish momentum. When the black line is below the centerline, or zero level, that shows sustained bearish momentum.

The best combination for bulls is when black is above red and black is above the centerline or zero level. It's important to remember that the PPO doesn't cause bullish or bearish conditions for the stock. It is a tool that can be used to confirm the momentum, if any, in the underlying security. You can see that, in the Spring of 2020, the black line was below the red line showing bearish momentum, and then the black line crossed below the centerline or zero level showing sustained bearish momentum. AMD eventually bottomed in October 2022, which is when I say the bear market ended and the current bull market started.

The price action starting in October 2022 is different than the previous 11 months. The first noticeable difference is in January 2023. After AMD advanced off the October lows, it met resistance at the declining 30-week moving average. The subsequent decline from that moving average did not go to the bottom of the price channel like it had before. AMD declined to $60 and then made a swing low. AMD then climbed to $89 in January 2023. That price move to $89 was a higher high for the first time since October 2021. That signified a change in trend.

You can also see that PPO remained bullish with the black line above the red line. That bullish condition was now several months long. That level of bullishness never existed in the 11-month downtrend. AMD closed above the 30-week moving average and did so with high volume. This shows institutional buying support. Looking at the third pane in Chart 1 you can see the weekly volume. Bullish volume has been higher than the red bearish volume since January of this year.

In mid-February, AMD declined back to its now-rising 30-week moving average. That was the best time to buy, according to Weinstein. The decline to the 30-week moving average took place with low volume, showing there was no distribution from institutions. AMD remained above the 30-week moving average. The 30-week moving average is trending higher. PPO shows the black line is above the red line and the black line crossed above the centerline, showing sustained bullish momentum.

AMD then rallied to a higher high in March. Since then, AMD has again pulled back to its 30-week moving average, giving investors and traders another opportunity to get on board a stock trending higher. Two weeks ago, AMD dipped below the 30-week moving average and was immediately bought by institutions. Notice the high volume that week. AMD was up last week by over 6% on high volume.

Pane 4 in Chart 1 shows the relative strength of AMD to the SP 500 index. The black line is a price ratio of AMD to the SP 500 index. When the black line is rising or trending higher, it shows that AMD is outperforming the major index. When the black line is falling or trending lower, that shows that AMD is underperforming the major index. Right now, AMD is outperforming the SP 500 and the 30-week moving average of that price ratio is trending higher.

This is the type of position I want to hold. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s price is making a series of higher highs and higher lows. Price is above its rising 30-week moving average. Momentum is bullish. Institutions are accumulating stock. The stock is outperforming the major index. I purchased AMD back on May 8th for $91.71. It is still a good time to get on board AMD.

The worst-case scenario is that this position reverses. If you see Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. close below its 30-week moving average, you sell your position and look for the next opportunity. Right now, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock looks bullish to me, and I will continue to monitor the position moving forward.