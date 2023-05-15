Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 2:41 PM ETAltus Power, Inc. (AMPS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.3K Followers

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Shelton - Head of Investor Relations

Gregg Felton - Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer, Altus Power

Dustin Weber - Chief Financial Officer

Lars Norell - Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer, Altus

Conference Call Participants

James West - Evercore ISI

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley

Justin Clare - ROTH MKM

Christopher Souther - B. Riley

Jon Windham - UBS

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Altus Power First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Chris Shelton, Head of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Chris Shelton

Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings call. Speaking on today's call are Gregg Felton, Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Dustin Weber, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Lars Norell, will be joining us for Q&A. This morning, we issued a press release and a presentation related to matters to be discussed on this call. You can access both the press release and the presentation on our website, www.altuspower.com in the Investors section. This information is also available on the SEC's website.

As a reminder, our comments on this call may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements refer to future events, including Altus Power's future operations and financial performance. When used on this call, the words expect, will, plan, forecast, estimate, outlook and similar expressions as they relate to Altus Power as such identify a forward-looking statement. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements. Altus Power assumes no obligation to update these statements in the future or if circumstances

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.