Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 2:54 PM ETAfrica Oil Corp. (AOIFF), AOI:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.3K Followers

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCPK:AOIFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shahin Amini – Investor Relations and Commercial Manager

Keith Hill – President and Chief Executive Officer

Pascal Nicodeme – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Hosie – Barclays

Teodor Sveen Nilsen – SB1 Markets

Operator

Hello everyone. My name is Nadia, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Africa Oil First Quarter 2023 Results Call and Webcast. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded. The recording will be available for playback on the company's website.

I would now like to pass the meeting to Mr. Shahin Amini, Africa Oil's Investor Relations and Commercial Manager. Please go ahead, Mr. Amini.

Shahin Amini

Thank you, operator. On behalf of management, I thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2023 results call. I'm joined today with our President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Keith Hill; and our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Pascal Nicodeme. Keith and Pascal will present the quarter's highlights and the business outlook before we go into the Q&A session.

I would like to remind everyone that remarks made during this session are subject to forward-looking statements, which involve significant risk factors and assumptions and have been fully described in the company's continuous disclosure reports. The information discussed is made as of today's date and time, and Africa Oil assumes no obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. The company's complete financial statements and related MD&A are available on the company's website and on SEDAR.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.