Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.3K Followers

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTC:EFRTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kelly Hanczyk - CEO & Trustee

Robert Chiasson - CFO & Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Frederic Blondeau - Laurentian Bank Securities

Michael Markidis - BMO Capital Markets

Bradley Sturges - Raymond James

Kyle Stanley - Desjardins Securities

Himanshu Gupta - Scotiabank

Jimmy Shan - RBC Capital Markets

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Nexus Industrial REIT First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kelly Hanczyk, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Kelly Hanczyk

Thank you. I'd like to welcome everyone to the 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call for Nexus Industrial REIT. Joining me today is Robert Chiasson, Chief Financial Officer of the REIT. Before we begin, I'd like to caution with regard to forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. Certain statements made during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements, which reflect the REIT's current expectations and projections about future results. Also during this call, we will be discussing non-GAAP measures.

Please refer to our MD&A and the REIT's other securities filings, which can be found at sedar.com for cautions regarding forward-looking information and for information about non-GAAP measures. For 2023 has begun as expected, with our Southwestern Ontario portfolio providing strong rental rate growth on renewals. We'll continue to see strong growth in this market for this year as rates are now pushing in the $11 to $12 range. This will be tempered by a 26,400 square foot vacancy in Fort St. John, BC that vacated on April 30 that we're working to fill.

In the quarter, we purchased a 532,000 square foot brand-new Ford distribution center in

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.