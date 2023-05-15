Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Novan, Inc. (NOVN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 3:07 PM ETNovan, Inc. (NOVN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.3K Followers

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Paula Brown Stafford - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

John Donofrio - Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

John Gay - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Oren Livnat - H.C. Wainwright

Jeff Jones - Oppenheimer

Jonathan Aschoff - Roth Capital

Kemp Dolliver - Brookline Capital Markets

John Vandermosten - Zacks

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Novan Inc. Quarterly Update Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, our participants are currently in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Following the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Note that this webcast is being recorded at the company’s request and a replay will be available on the company’s website following the end of the event.

At this time, I’d like to remind our listeners that remarks made during this webcast may state management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or future projections. These are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements on this call are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws and are based on Novan’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements are discussed in the periodic reports Novan files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These documents are available in the Investors section of the company’s website and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website. We encourage you to review these documents carefully.

Additionally, certain information contained in this webcast relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys, and other data obtained from third-party sources and the company’s own estimates and research.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.