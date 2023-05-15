Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NY Fed Plummets

May 15, 2023 3:30 PM ETXLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RGI, SIJ, AIRR
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.59K Followers

Summary

  • The index plummeted all the way down to -31.8, the lowest since January when the index reached a slightly worse -32.9.
  • The month-over-month declines across many categories were nothing short of historic in May.
  • The average of the two current conditions indices has been rolling over and is now basically right in line with the historical median.

Technology Stock Market Crash

sefa ozel/iStock via Getty Images

The economic calendar was light this morning, with the Empire Fed Manufacturing survey the only release of note. Whereas last month saw a solid reading of 10.8 implying expansionary activity in the NY Fed's region, expectations were set

NY Fed Manufacturing: General Business Conditions

NY Fed Manufacturing: May 2023
NY Fed Manufacturing: New Orders | Shipments | Unfilled Orders | Inventories

Supply Chains Improve While Spending Plans Pull Back

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.59K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.