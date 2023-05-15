Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney: Forget Disney Plus, The Magic Kingdom Hit My Magic Number

Brett Ashcroft Green
Summary

  • The risk-free rate is still pitiful for a 10-year investment in a US Treasury. Investors should be looking for future cash flow discounts.
  • I'd much rather buy The Walt Disney Company in anticipation of the company returning to its 2018 performance and valuation.
  • The assets are some of the most valuable in the world as is the intellectual property.
  • Buying it below 2 X book value may still be cheaper than the actual market value of The Walt Disney Company's collective assets.

Vox Media"s 2022 Code Conference - Day 2

Jerod Harris

The Magic Kingdom is back

When I say back, I mean back to my price target. I published an article on The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), after visiting the Anaheim park in October 2022. The article was

Chart
Data by YCharts

My own excel, data from Seeking Alpha Dis discount

My own excel, data from Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha Balance sheet dis

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

seeking alpha Disney Earnings call snap

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Disney 10K 2022 theme park revenues

Disney 10K

Disney 10K info on parks and resorts

Disney 10K

I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS, AMZN, CMCSA, PARA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

