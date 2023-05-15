Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bullish Triple Play With VEA: Earnings, Valuation, Technicals Make An Upside Case

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.58K Followers

Summary

  • Foreign developed equities have outperformed most areas of the global market this year.
  • With solid earnings trends despite macro risks and still-attractive valuations, I'm upgrading VEA to a buy.
  • The fund is a low-cost and very liquid for long-term investors.

World Map Topographic Map Dark Ocean Color

FrankRamspott

Let’s go through some charts. At the end of this run-down, there is one broad area that stands out to me. (And I think you know what it is based on the featured ETF of this article).

First, the

SPY: US Large Caps Wobble Under the August 2022 Peak

Stockcharts.com

VXF: US Market (Ex-Large Caps) Not Far From New Lows

Stockcharts.com

VEU: Total International Market Hovers Below Resistance

Stockcharts.com

VWO: Emerging Markets Show a Bearish Consolidation

Stockcharts.com

VEA: Straddling 52-Week Highs

Stockcharts.com

MSCI EAFE EPS Estimates Buck the Broader Trend

FactSet, Matthew Miskin, CFA

VEA: Strong Returns in Japan Lately Have Been Lifting the Fund

Vanguard

VEA: Portfolio Characteristics Per Morningstar

Morningstar

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.58K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VEU, VWO, VXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.