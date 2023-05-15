Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 3:37 PM ETSuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)
SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Prince - PCG Advisory

Ordan Trabelsi - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Allen Klee - Maxim Group

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to SuperCom's First Quarter 2023 financial results and corporate update conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Stephanie Prince of PCG. Stephanie, over to you.

Stephanie Prince

Thank you, Matthew and thank you to everyone joining us. With me on the call today is Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom’s President and Chief Executive Officer. I’d like to remind you that during this call, SuperCom management may be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address SuperCom’s expectations for future performance or operational results.

Forward-looking statements may involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause SuperCom’s actual results to differ materially from those statements. For information about these risks, uncertainties, and factors, please refer to the risk factors described in SuperCom’s most recently filed periodic report on Form 20-F, on Form 6-K, and SuperCom’s press release that accompanies this call, particularly the cautionary statements in it.

Today’s conference call also includes EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that SuperCom believes can be useful in evaluating its performance. You should not consider this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss, our comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the

