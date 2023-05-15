Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equity Market Rally Persists While Other Asset Classes Tell A Story Of Economic Slowdown

May 15, 2023 4:50 PM ET
Summary

  • Purchase Manager Index turned contractionary (below 50) in November 2022 and continued its descent to a low of 46.3 in March 2023.
  • Yield Curve first inverted mid 2022 becoming increasingly extreme since then. Historically, recessions typically follow within two years of the inversion.
  • During the debt ceiling debate in the summer of 2011, the S&P 500 declined about 17% in 17 days. Today it costs much more to insure those US Treasury bonds.
  • Our All-Season portfolio remains positioned for a risk-off environment.

A pile of green apples and one orange

"One of these things is not like the others,

One of these things just doesn't belong,

Can you tell which thing is not like the others

By the time I finish my song?"

- Sesame Street

Bear Markets of 00-03, 07-09, 21 to present

46.30 for Mar 2023

Inverted Yield Curve

Grey Owl Capital Management, LLC is a Virginia registered investment advisor whose mission is to provide superior absolute investment returns for clients. Founded in May of 2009 and located in Falls Church, VA, the firm provides a go-anywhere, opportunistic investment process that seeks out the best alternatives for capital appreciation across multiple assets classes. The firm’s principals both hold the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) designation. You can find out more about Grey Owl Capital Management, LLC at www.greyowlcapital.com or by calling 888-GREY-OWL (888-473-9695).

