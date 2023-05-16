Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zillow: Q1 Signals A Turnaround Post Recession

May 16, 2023 7:45 AM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z), ZG
Summary

  • Zillow aims to grow the percentage of customer property transactions captured from 3% to 6% by 2025.
  • The company has 5 main growth pillars: touring, financing, seller solutions, partner network and service integration.
  • Zillow reported a beat on its revenue and earnings forecasts for Q123 despite a tough macroeconomic environment for housing.
  • The business bought back $86 million in shares during Q1 and $414 million remaining under its repurchase authorization which is positive.

Zillow

hapabapa

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) is the leading online property portal in the U.S., with over 200 million unique website visitors per month. The company is still going through a business transformation/recovery after the disaster and closure of its iBuying business over

Chart
Data by YCharts

Revenue

Revenue (Zillow with author annotations)

Census data with author annotations

Houses Sold/For Sale (Census data with author annotations)

Existing Homes sold Annualized

Existing Homes sold in the US annualized (FRED economics data with author annotations)

Median Sale Price

Median Sale Price (FRED economics data with author Annotations)

Mortgage Revenue

Mortgage Revenue (Zillow data )

Zillow stock valuation 1

Zillow stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Zillow stock valuation 2

Zillow stock valuation 2 (Created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

