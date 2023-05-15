Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: A Possible Short Squeeze Likely Won't Change The Matter

May 15, 2023 5:10 PM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)1 Comment
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MPW decided to devote an entire paragraph in its risk section (10-K) to the factor that could potentially benefit the stock's price - a possible short squeeze.
  • Indeed, the probability of a short squeeze in MPW stock is highest right now, but the medium-term performance of the stock itself isn't related to this rather rare event.
  • In my opinion, as short positions gradually decrease over time, the stock's performance tends to align more closely with its underlying fundamentals and the behavioral patterns of existing shareholders.
  • I think the company has a fundamental explanation of its ugly price action - and it's not about short sellers. MPW is still losing out significantly to individual industry peers, although the price looks cheap at first glance.
  • I suggest income-seeking investors look for opportunities in thousands of other tickers, many of which appear far more stable than Medical Properties Trust.
Short Squeeze stock chart illustration

gguy44

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is perhaps the most controversial company, not only among its lesser-known peers but also among most of the other stocks covered on Seeking Alpha.

I have previously discussed the stock on two occasions. In my

MPW's recent 10-K, Risks section



Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

YCharts, author's notes



Seeking Alpha, MPW's SA Analyst Ratings



Seeking Alpha, author's notes




