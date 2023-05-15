gguy44

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is perhaps the most controversial company, not only among its lesser-known peers but also among most of the other stocks covered on Seeking Alpha.

I have previously discussed the stock on two occasions. In my most recent post about a month ago, I highlighted the potential pitfalls of relying on MPW's seemingly impressive dividend yield, cautioning against falling into the trap of a so-called 'high dividend' illusion. At that time, it became apparent that the company had significantly underperformed compared to its industry peers, despite its initially enticing low price. Moreover, the cash-on-cash yield was consistently low and was expected to remain so for the foreseeable future.

Since the publication of my first and second Neutral articles, the MPW's total returns to date are -27.97% and -8.06%, respectively - although the S&P 500 Index (SPY) gained 9% after the first publication.

Today, I'm discussing a possible short squeeze in MPW, which has become one of the bulls' arguments for buying the stock on another dip. I conclude that the probability of a short squeeze in MPW is highest right now, but the medium-term performance of the stock itself isn't related to this rather rare event. I continue to watch MPW from the sidelines, trying to find something more stable among thousands of other tickers where the risk-return ratio is better.

MPW And Its Possible Short Squeeze

In itself, the story of MPW's short squeeze looks very strange. Some analysts here on Seeking Alpha have already written about the likelihood of this happening, saying that it's a positive sign that should lead to recovery growth in the stock. According to Hedgeye's analyst, Rob Simone, the management of MPW acknowledged the heightened volatility in their most recent 10-K report mentioning a short squeeze:

MPW's recent 10-K, Risks section

It sounds like nonsense to me. I wonder whether it's necessary to devote an entire paragraph in the risk section to the factor that could potentially benefit the stock's price. I mean, it doesn't sound like a risk factor - it's more of a bullish catalyst.

But the high percentage of shares sold short in MPW cannot be ignored at all - at the time of writing, this ratio is 18.65%, which is the highest in recent decades:

Data by YCharts

I've included a correlation coefficient to show how the stock is affected by changes in the short float. As the past has shown, an increase in the amount of shorted shares doesn't necessarily lead to a lasting trend in the stock price. In other words, a high percentage of shorted shares outstanding isn't statistically significant and is usually in the range of -0.5 to 0.5 in terms of typical time correlation. Therefore, I'd not recommend anyone to rely on this metric when making investment decisions - to be honest, it's a pretty lousy idea. Even on the chart above, you can see how at the already relatively high level of shorted float, we observed an almost perfect inverse correlation with the stock - the percentage of shares outstanding sold short was growing as the share price fell.

In my opinion, as short positions gradually decrease over time, the stock's performance tends to align more closely with its underlying fundamentals and the behavioral patterns of existing shareholders. In relative terms, the percentage of the short float has already declined by approximately 8.5% since reaching its highest levels. Despite experiencing a rally during this period of short-closing, MPW has ultimately returned to near its multi-year lows once again:

Data by YCharts

The fact is that MPW probably isn't falling because of short sellers - I believe the stock is being sold by shareholders who are disappointed in it, creating a supply that isn't finding the appropriate demand. Why are these shareholders disappointed in MPW?

On May 12th MPW stock sold off by 9.16% after 2 of its major hospital tenants - Steward Health Care and Prospect Medical Holdings - hired financial advisors for debt refinancing, Seeking Alpha News cites WSJ. Steward has engaged Guggenheim Securities to refinance asset-based loans set to mature by the end of 2023, while Prospect has enlisted the services of Houlihan Lokey (HLI) for refinancing. These actions were prompted by recent financial difficulties that have made it challenging for the tenants to access public markets. Steward and Prospect accounted for over 27% and 10% of MPW's Q4 FY2023 revenues, respectively. With Steward's sale of 5 hospitals in Utah, MPW's reliance on rent receipts from Steward is expected to decrease to approximately 20%. Prospect has also sold some of its hospitals to secure financing.

As I wrote earlier, the company isn't earning its cost of capital when you look at the adjusted ratios, thus diminishing shareholder value. Also, the ratio of quarterly FFO per share to share price shows the recent momentum of cash flow to share price. To me, that's almost like looking at FCF yield (but in terms of the quarter). I've shown this chart in a previous article, and since we already know the Q1 results of MPW and its peers, we can look at it again in an updated form. So as we can see from the graph below, the situation hasn't improved much - MPW is still losing significantly to individual industry peers, although the price looks cheap at first glance:

YCharts, author's notes

And at the same time, MPW stock has one of the most positive ratings from SA analysts - especially for a stock with such poor momentum:

Seeking Alpha, MPW's SA Analyst Ratings

At the same time, the factor grades of the Seeking Alpha Quant System - growth and profitability - have deteriorated in less than a month compared to the real estate industry as a whole:

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

The Verdict

You may be wondering why more and more analysts are positive about MPW despite the ugly share price performance and all the risks surrounding the major tenants. I've read some of the recent bullish articles and found that the common denominator for bullishness is trust in management. That is, executives aren't saying the company has problems - so there's no reason to sound the alarm. I think this approach is more like self-delusion. Again, I'm not blaming anyone, it just looks that way from the sidelines.

I can't find any reasonable explanation for the company's behavior in terms of including words about short squeeze in the 10-K report - I can't find anything like that in any other peers' reports either. Maybe I just did a poor job of looking, but the fact remains - why include an obviously bullish catalyst as a short squeeze in the risk section? To give investors hope, as I understand it. However, the recent news doesn't support that hope at all.

I'd caution dip buyers and prospective investors not to pursue this high-yield dividend stock as it looks like a classic trap. The dividend payout can be severely cut at any time, and those who bought MPW stock as an income stream will likely dump their positions - no 18-20% of shorted float will save MPW in this case. I suggest income-seeking investors look for opportunities in thousands of other tickers, many of which appear far more stable than Medical Properties Trust.

Thank you for reading! Please, let me know what you think in the comment section below!