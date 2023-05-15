MCCAIG

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)'s valuation has suffered greatly in March (and continues to suffer to this day) as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and crypto-focused banks Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY) created a financial crisis in the community banking market. Shares of Comerica have recently dropped to a new 1-year low, which I believe is a good opportunity for investors to buy the bank's shares at a large discount to intrinsic value. Comerica is a well-run community bank which has seen minor outflows of deposits in the wake of the financial crisis in March. However, the bank's deposit base has been de-risked significantly and Comerica reaffirmed its dividend of $0.71 per share in April. Investors can currently buy Comerica's banking business at a 25% discount to book value while also locking in a near-9% dividend yield!

Comerica is a stable community banking franchise with a de-risked deposit base

Just like so many other banks, Comerica has been hurt by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Bank, and Signature Bank in March. However, Comerica's first-quarter earnings report has shown that the damage to the bank's franchise has been very limited. Comerica's Q1'23 results showed strong execution and financial performance with low net charge-offs, loan growth, and an impressive return on equity of 24.2%.

Source: Comerica

While it is true that Comerica has seen an outflow of deposits in March, the bank has attributed this decline in its deposit base chiefly to seasonal factors that are related to the Fed's monetary tightening. Comerica had $64.7B in deposits on its balance sheet at the end of the first quarter, which marked a decline of 9.4%, or $6.7B, quarter over quarter. I believe what is important to recognize is that Comerica, like so many other banks, has seen a de-risking of its deposit base in the first quarter: uninsured deposits accounted for 54% of all deposits at the end of Q1'23 compared to an uninsured deposit ratio of 64% at the end of last year. What this means is that the deposits held on Comerica's balance sheet are less vulnerable to potential withdrawals in the event of a liquidity crisis.

Source: Comerica

Comfortable liquidity profile

The Fed has moved quickly and decisively during the financial crisis and made emergency liquidity available to the banking sector. In return for pledging high-quality collateral (U.S. Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities), the Fed made available short-term credit facilities which banks could use to fund deposit withdrawals. The Bank Term Funding Program was hugely instrumental in avoiding a broader calamity in the financial system in March. Comerica has considerable liquidity, including liquidity made available through the Fed's BTFP and discount window. At the end of the first quarter, Comerica had access to $42B in liquidity, creating a buffer in case more depositors, especially in the corporate sector, were to withdraw their deposits.

Source: Comerica

Comerica is trading very cheaply

The financial crisis in March has led to aggressive, fear-driven valuation discounts for shares of community banks like Comerica, but also top-tier banks like Bank of America (BAC). Comerica's shares are now trading at a 25% discount to book value, which seems highly exaggerated to me considering that the bank has de-risked its deposit base. Comerica now has one of the largest discounts to book value in the community banking market, which I see as unwarranted given the bank's overall well-received first-quarter earnings that beat on both the top and the bottom line.

Data by YCharts

Dividend increase just before the financial crisis in March, reaffirmed in April

Comerica increased its dividend by 4% just before the financial crisis in March and reaffirmed its dividend for the second quarter in April. Comerica currently pays investors $2.84 per share annually, which calculates to a forward dividend yield of 8.9%. This solid dividend yield can be purchased at a 25% discount to book value, as I hinted at above. Over time, Comerica has grown its dividend as well, so CMA might actually be considered as a high-yield dividend investment right now.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Comerica

Comerica faces two short-term risks: (1) There is no guarantee that the financial crisis is over as I indicated in my work on PacWest Bancorp (PACW) recently: The Risk Matrix Just Changed. Investors are clearly still fearful about the possibility of a new round of potential deposit withdrawals in the community banking market, despite a liquidity backstop guarantee by the Fed, and (2) In the worst-case scenario, the bank might have to announce a dividend cut to conserve liquidity which could result in an even larger discount to book value.

Final thoughts

There are more things to like about Comerica than to dislike at this point, in my opinion. To start with, Comerica has a robust deposit base which has seen some outflows, but overall the bank has attributed deposit withdrawals to shifting priorities related to the Fed's monetary tightening, and not to heightened risks related to the financial crisis. Because Comerica's uninsured deposit ratio has dropped in the first quarter, deposit risks have actually decreased. Considering that investors can currently get a 25% discount to book value while also locking in an 8.9% dividend yield, I believe the risk profile remains heavily skewed to the upside right now as investors are still fearful of touching community banks. Comerica is an opportunistic investment in the regional bank market with an asymmetric return profile!