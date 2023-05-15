ugurhan

IQLT strategy and portfolio

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) started investing operations on 01/13/2015 and tracks the MSCI World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality Index. It has a portfolio of 300 stocks, a 12-month distribution yield of 2.81%, and a total expense ratio of 0.30%. Distributions are paid semi-annually.

As described in the prospectus by iShares, the underlying index weights constituents of the MSCI World ex USA Index (the parent index) based on market capitalization adjusted with a quality score including three metrics: return on equity (higher is better), year-over-year earnings growth (stable is better) and financial leverage (lower is better). Constituent weights are capped at 5% and normalized so that sectors have approximately the same weight as in the parent index. The index is rebalanced semi-annually. The portfolio turnover rate was 32% in the most recent fiscal year.

The fund invests mostly in Europe (about 68% of asset value) and in large companies (89%). The top four countries are the U.K. (15%), Switzerland (13.4%), Japan (11.5%) and France (10.4%). Other countries are below 8%. Hong Kong weighs 4.4%, so direct exposure to geopolitical and regulatory risks related to China is low. The next chart lists the top 14 countries, representing an aggregate weight of 97.6%.

Geographical allocation in % (Chart: author; data: iShares)

The top four sectors are financial (19.6%), industrials (14.7%), healthcare (12.9%) and consumer discretionary (11.7%). Other sectors are below 10%.

Sector breakdown in % (Chart: author; data: iShares)

The portfolio has 300 constituents, but it is quite concentrated in the top names. The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 29.4% of asset value. The heaviest one weighs 5.7%, so risks related to individual companies are moderate.

Name Sector Weight (%) Ticker* Exchange NOVO NORDISK CLASS B Health Care 5.7 NOVOB Omx Nordic Exch. Copenhagen ASML HOLDING NV Technology 4.13 ASML Euronext Amsterdam NESTLE SA Cons. Staples 3.68 NESN SIX Swiss Exch. LVMH Cons. Discretionary 3.58 MC Euronext Paris ROCHE HOLDING PAR AG Health Care 3.47 ROG SIX Swiss Exch. BHP GROUP LTD Materials 2.22 BHP ASX BP PLC Energy 1.85 BP. LSE AIA GROUP LTD Financials 1.82 1299 Hong Kong Exch. TOTALENERGIES Energy 1.49 TTE Euronext Paris ALLIANZ Financials 1.46 ALV Xetra Click to enlarge

* Tickers in primary exchanges. Some of them have ADRs listed in the U.S.: to find them, copy and paste the company name in Seeking Alpha's search box.

Past performance compared to competitors

The next chart plots the total return of IQLT and three non-hedged, quality-style international ETFs:

WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL), reviewed here,

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG), reviewed here.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF).

The chart starts on 4/11/2016 to match all inception dates.

IQLT vs competitors since April 2016 (Seeking Alpha)

IQLT is the second-best performer after DNL, and IQDG is close behind. It has been the best performer in the last 12 months, once again shortly ahead of IQDG:

IQLT vs competitors, last 12 months (Seeking Alpha)

The annual sum of distributions has increased from $0.70 to $1.02 per share between 2015 and 2022. It is a 45.7% growth in 7 years, while the cumulative inflation has been about 25% (based on CPI). Although IQLT is not a dividend-oriented fund, the distribution growth rate since inception has beaten inflation.

Takeaway

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF holds 300 stocks from developed markets weighted using a quality score. Companies with a higher ROE, a stable earnings growth and a lower financial leverage get a higher weight than in the parent index. The fund is well-diversified across countries, sectors and holdings. The top country in asset value is the U.K., and the top sector is financials. Europe represents 68% of assets.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF historical performance is average among competitors. It is not a dividend-oriented fund, but the distribution growth rate since 2015 has beaten inflation.