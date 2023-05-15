Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Stock: Too Hot, Don't Get Burned (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • I'm even more convinced that the optimism around the Nvidia Corporation stock is overdone right now.
  • The combination of RSI and stochastic moves on the weekly chart suggests that NVDA's buyers have most likely started selling into strength.
  • There are 2 options for Nvidia stock to close the gap between the moving averages - both imply losses for those who wanted to buy the stock at its current prices.
  • On the daily chart, there's an RSI divergence, which should theoretically set the stage for an imminent correction.
  • Despite the likely correction in the short-term, the catalyst in the form of GPT mania that Nvidia received in 2023 is quite impressive. So, I reiterate my previous Hold rating on Nvidia Corporation stock.
Концепция терпения. Ряд сожженных спичек, слева направо, от почти целого матча до полностью сгоревшего спички с пылью.

zsv3207/iStock via Getty Images

My Thesis

I wrote earlier last month that despite all the positive news surrounding the company regarding revolutionary GPT, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock was too hot to touch. Although NVDA stock is up 5.6% since

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

TrendSpider Software [May 12, 2023]

TrendSpider Software [May 12, 2023]

