Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Weekly Market Pulse: Don't Just Stand There

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.13K Followers

Summary

  • Right now, the two-year total return of a 60/40 portfolio (60% S&P 500, 40% aggregate bond) is -1.24%.
  • If you expand the 60/40 to a Vanguard Total Stock/Vanguard Total Bond mix, you actually did even worse at -3.7%.
  • TBills have, over the long term, produced a barely positive average real return of just 0.3% (1928-2022, adjusted for inflation; NYU Stern market data).
  • The 60/40 portfolio produced a total return of less than 2% from 1970 to 1974 while a more diversified, global approach produced double-digit returns (does not include REITs).
  • Last week’s economic reports were dominated by inflation data at the consumer and producer levels.

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj

What is long term? That’s a question with many answers depending on your point of view. Some people might think a year is long term. I had a client tell me once that he was so old he didn’t buy green

Environment

UST2Y

Asset Class

Sector

Market Indicators

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.13K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.