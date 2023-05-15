Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Booking Holdings: Cyclically Time To Lighten Up

Summary

  • Booking Holdings is the market leader in the online travel agent (OTA) segment of the travel industry in terms of revenues and margins.
  • Travel industry revenues are discretionary consumer spending. The segment is heavily dependent upon the health of the global economy and hence is cyclical.
  • The COVID-induced community lockdowns devastated the revenues and profitability of the travel industry.
  • Sector revenues have only just returned to pre-COVID levels, but at this stage, profit margins remain significantly lower.
  • Bookings' current share price is currently well above my estimate of its intrinsic value and does not appear to be based on the looming global economic slowdown. It is time for investors to consider taking profits.

Booking.com office building in Orlando, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Company Description

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) is an online travel agency (OTA). The company was one of the first movers in developing an internet-based travel business to compete against the traditional shop-front travel retailers. Until February 2018 the company was known

I have degrees in Applied Chemistry, Accounting and an MBA. I also have completed the NYU Stern Certificate in Advanced Valuation with High Honors. I have held senior executive roles in a variety industries including glass, building materials, consumer products & rail transport.I am a full-time investor living in Melbourne, Australia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BKNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

