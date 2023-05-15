Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 6:41 PM ETBiora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.31K Followers

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kristy Grabowski - IR

Aditya Mohanty - CEO & Director

Eric d'Esparbes - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Yuan Zhi - B. Riley Securities

Matthew Keller - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Operator

Welcome to the Biora Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call.

[Operator Instructions]. I will now turn the call over to Kristy Grabowski, Director of IR Communications with LifeSci Advisors Biora's Investor Relations firm. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Kristy Grabowski

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Biora Therapeutics first quarter 2023 corporate update and financial results conference Call. Joining me on the call are Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer; and Eric d'Esparbes, Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Mohanty, I would like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, the types of statements identified as forward-looking in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q that we filed or will file later today and our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on our website in the Investors section. These forward-looking statements represent our views only as of the date of this call and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including many that are beyond our control.

Please note that the actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements as well as risks related to our business, please see the company's periodic reports filed with the SEC.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Adi Mohanty, CEO

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.