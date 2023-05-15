Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 6:43 PM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.31K Followers

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Schram - President and Chief Operating Officer

Peter Biere - Chief Financial Officer

Ted Murphy - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the IZEA Worldwide First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ryan Schram. Please go ahead.

Ryan Schram

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for IZEA's earnings call covering the first quarter of 2023. I'm Ryan Schram, President and Chief Operating Officer at IZEA. And joining me on the call are IZEA's Chief Financial Officer, Peter Biere; and IZEA Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ted Murphy. We're glad to have you with us today.

Earlier this afternoon, the company issued a press release detailing our performance for the first quarter of 2023. If you like to review those details, all of our investor information can be found online on our Investor Relations site at izea.com/investors.

Before we begin, please take note of the Safe Harbor paragraph included in today's press release covering the company's financial results. And be advised that some of the statements that we made today regarding our business, operations and financial performance may be considered forward looking. And such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We encourage you to consider the disclosures contained in our SEC filings for a detailed discussion of these factors.

Our commentary today will also include the non-GAAP financial measure of

