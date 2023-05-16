Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MercadoLibre: Ecommerce Is Booming And Fintech Is Thriving

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
6.07K Followers

Summary

  • MercadoLibre has been dubbed the "Amazon of Latin America" due to its leading e-commerce business which has reported an acceleration in its gross merchandise volume growth to 43% YoY in Q123.
  • Its Fintech segment also offers a huge opportunity, as 70% of Latin America's population is unbanked or underbanked.
  • MercadoLibre reported solid financial results in Q123 as it beat both its revenue and earnings growth estimates.

customer feedback,experience,review concept.

B4LLS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is referred to as the "Amazon of Latin America", due to its strong e-commerce business in the region. In my July 2022 post on the stock, I discussed its "Value, Growth and Outstanding execution", and the stock has

MELI

MELI (MercadoLibre)

GMV

GMV (Q1,23 data with author annotations)

Unique Buyers

Unique Buyers (Q1,23 data)

Managed network penetration

Managed network penetration (Q1,23 data)

Total Payment Volume

Total Payment Volume (Q1,23 data)

Interest Margin After Losses

Interest Margin After Losses (Q1,23 data)

MercadoLibre stock valuation 1

MercadoLibre stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

MercadoLibre stock valuation 2

MercadoLibre stock valuation 2 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
6.07K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.