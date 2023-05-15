Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 7:00 PM ETAzul S.A. (AZUL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.31K Followers

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thais Haberli - Head of IR

David Neeleman - Founder and Chairman

John Rodgerson - CEO

Alex Malfitani - CFO

Abhi Shah - President

Conference Call Participants

Gabriel Rezende - Itaú BBA

Josh Milberg - Morgan Stanley

Lucas Barbosa - Santander

Alberto Valerio - UBS

Bruno Amorim - Goldman Sachs

Michael Lindberg - Deutsche Bank

Victor Mizusaki - Bradesco BBI

Jay Singh - Citi

Daniel McKenzie - Seaport Global

Rogerio Araujor - Bank of America

Operator

Hello everyone and welcome all to Azul's First Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Zach and I will be your operator for today. This event is being recorded and all participants will be in a listen-only mode until we conduct the Q&A session, following the company's presentation.

[Operator Instructions] If you have a question, click on the Q&A icon at the bottom of your screen and write your name and company. When your name is announced, please turn on your microphone and proceed. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to turn the presentation over to Thais Haberli, Head of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Thais Haberli

Thank you, Zach and welcome all to Azul's first quarter earnings call. The results that we announced this morning, the audio of this call, and the slides that we reference are available on our IR website.

Presenting today will be David Neeleman, Azul's Founder and Chairman; John Rodgerson, CEO; and Alex Malfitani, our CFO. Abhi Shah, the President of Azul is also here for the Q&A session.

Before I turn the call over to David, I would like to caution you regarding our forward-looking statements. Any matters discussed today that are not historical facts, particularly comments regarding the company's future plans, objectives, and expected performance constitute forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.