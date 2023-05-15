Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 7:08 PM ETAST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS), ASTSW1 Comment
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Wisniewski - Chief Strategy Officer

Abel Avellan - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sean Wallace - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Crawford - B. Riley Securities

Caleb Henry - Quilty Analytics

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AST SpaceMobile First Quarter 2023 Business Update Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Scott Wisniewski, Chief Strategy Officer of AST SpaceMobile. Please go ahead.

Scott Wisniewski

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Let me refer you to slide two of the presentation, which contains our Safe Harbor disclaimer. During today's call, we may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and as a result are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements on this call.

For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Risk Factors section of AST SpaceMobile's annual report on Form 10-K for the year that ended December 31st, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other documents filed by AST SpaceMobile with the SEC from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be discussed during this call. Also, after our initial remarks, we will be starting our Q&A section with questions submitted in advance by our shareholders.

Now, referring to slide three. For those of you who may be new to our company and our mission at AST SpaceMobile, there are over five billion mobile phones

