CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 7:27 PM ETCorMedix Inc. (CRMD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.31K Followers

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call May 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Joe Todisco - Chief Executive Officer

Matt David - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Phoebe Mounts - Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Erin Mistry - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Serge Belanger - Needham & Company

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the CorMedix First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to [Vanita Kossi] (ph). Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the CorMedix first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Leading the call today is Joe Todisco, Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix; and he is joined by Dr. Matt David, Executive Vice President and CFO; Dr. Phoebe Mounts, EVP and General Counsel and Erin Mistry, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during the call management may make what are known as forward-looking statements within the meaning set forth in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and include but are not limited to any of the following.

Any statements other than statements of historical fact regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals, and plans about company's prospects, including its clinical development program, manufacturing activities and NDA approval for DefenCath in the U.S. or other product candidates, future financial position, future revenues and projected costs and potential market acceptance of DefenCath or other product candidates.

More specifically, forward-looking statements include any statements about our clinical development plans, the

