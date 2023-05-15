Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 7:30 PM ETcbdMD, Inc. (YCBD), YCBD.PA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.31K Followers

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Brad Whitford - VP of Finance

Ronan Kennedy - Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Sibyl Swift - Chief Science Officer & VP Regulatory Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to cbdMD's, Inc. March 31, 2023, Second Quarter of Fiscal '23 Earnings Call and Update. This afternoon, the company issued a press release that provided an overview of its first (sic) second quarter results and subsequent filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Today's conference call is being recorded and will be available online along with our earnings press release covering our financial results and non-GAAP presentation at cbmd.com in accordance with the CBDMD retention policies. All participants on this call are in listen-only mode. The call will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Brad Whitford, the company's VP of Finance. Brad, please go ahead.

Brad Whitford

Thank you, Ariel, and thank you all for joining cbdMD's March 31, 2023, second quarter of fiscal 2023 earnings call and update. On the call today, we also have Ronan Kennedy, our Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Sibyl Swift, our Chief Science Officer.

We'd like to remind everyone that various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. cbdMD cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including risks described in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and our other filings with the SEC, all of which

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.