Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 7:31 PM ETCara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.31K Followers

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Murphy - Manager, IR

Christopher Posner - CEO

Ryan Maynard - CFO

Dr. Joana Goncalves - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Stringer - Needham and Company

Annabel Samimy - Stifel

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Chi Fong - Bank of America Securities

Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Lateef, and I will be your conference facilitator. I would like to welcome everyone to the Cara Therapeutics First Quarter Financial Results and Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce Matt Murphy, Cara's Manager of Investor Relations. Mr. Murphy, you may begin your call.

Matt Murphy

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Just after market close today, Cara issued a news release announcing the Company's financial and operating results for the first quarter 2023. Copies of this news release and the associated SEC filing can be found in the Investors section of our website at www.caratherapeutics.com.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during the course of this conference call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements about Cara and our programs based on management's current plans and expectations. These statements are being made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, and Cara undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements publicly as a result of new information or future results or developments. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Cara's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.