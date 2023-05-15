Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TPG Inc. (TPG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 7:33 PM ETTPG Inc. (TPG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.31K Followers

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary Stein - Head of Investor Relations

Jon Winkelried - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Jack Weingart - Chief Financial Officer and Director

Josh Baumgarten - Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer, Angelo Gordon

Adam Schwartz - Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer, Angelo Gordon

Todd Sisitsky - President and Director

Bradford Berenson - General Counsel

Jim Coulter - Founding Partner, Executive Chairman and Director

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI

Alexander Bernstein - JPMorgan

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Finian O'Shea - Wells Fargo Securities

William Katz - Credit Suisse

Adam Beatty - UBS

Brian McKenna - JMP Securities

Luke Mason - BNP Paribas

Operator

Good Morning, and welcome to the TPG Conference Call. Currently all callers have been placed in a listen-only mode and following management's prepared remarks, the call will be opened for your questions. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. Please go to TPG's IR website to obtain earning materials.

I will now turn the call over to Gary Stein, Head of Investor Relations at TPG. Thank you, you may begin.

Gary Stein

Great. Thanks, Ashley. Thank you all for joining us on our first quarter conference call. We're also excited to announce that we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Angelo Gordon and we will be discussing the transaction today in detail.

Earlier this morning, in addition to posting our standard quarterly earnings materials to our Investor Relations website, we issued a press release announcing the acquisition and posted an investor presentation that we will be referring to during this call.

With me this morning are Chief

