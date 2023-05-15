Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 7:37 PM ETBitfarms Ltd. (BITF), BITF:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.31K Followers

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Barnard - Investor Relations, LHA Investor Relations

Geoff Morphy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Lucas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Papanastasiou - Stifel

Kevin Dede - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Bitfarms Limited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note, today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to David Barnard of LHA Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

David Barnard

Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bitfarms conference call for the first quarter of 2023.

With me on the call today is Geoff Morphy, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Lucas, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note, this call is being webcast live with an accompanying presentation. To watch along with the slides, you can log on our website at www.bitfarms.com under the Investor Relations section under Presentation. If you prefer to listen to the call on your smartphone, you can download the presentation from there as well. I would like to remind you that, this morning, Bitfarms issued press release [announcing its] first quarter 2023 financial results.

I'll remind everyone, turning to Slide 2, that certain forward-looking statements will be made during the call and that future results could differ from those implied in this statement. The forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties, and invite you to consult Bitfarms' MD&A for a complete list of these. Also, during the call, reference will be made to supporting slides, and you can find the presentation

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.