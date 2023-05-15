Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ouster Is The Best Lidar Pick - 2023 Edition

May 15, 2023 8:46 PM ETOuster, Inc. (OUST)LAZR, LIDR
Summary

  • Velodyne's acquisition synergies are on the way, Motional agreement extension.
  • $33M in bookings, company beats on estimates of revenue, guides the highest revenue in history for Q2.
  • Ouster's valuation warrants a strong buy recommendation.
Q1 Results

A few positive developments occurred in Ouster (NYSE:OUST) communications during Q1. Firstly, the company exceeded its guidance, surpassing the lower range of expectations. Secondly, the news release regarding the Motional extension before the results for the

This article was written by

Robert Dydo profile picture
Robert Dydo
1.09K Followers
In the past, I evaluated solar manufacturers and renewable yieldcos based on their operational, financial, and growth factors. Currently, I am interested in lidar companies' technology, adoption, and revenue growth..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OUST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

