Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agree Realty: Safety And Income For Your Portfolio

May 15, 2023 8:51 PM ETAgree Realty Corporation (ADC)2 Comments
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
1.33K Followers

Summary

  • ADC is amongst the safest net lease REITs out there and enjoys a number of competitive advantages.
  • Between a high percentage of investment grade tenants, a unique ground lease strategy and a fortress balance sheet, this company offers the stability every portfolio needs.
  • At the same time, the stock has a solid growing dividend and is trading at a reasonable level at which it has only traded a couple of times in history.

Walmart in Pittsburgh Suburb

bgwalker

Dear readers/followers,

My bullish stance towards net lease REITs is well documented here on Seeking Alpha as I've covered a number of them including Realty Income (O), Essential Properties Trust (EPRT), NNN REIT (

tenants

ADC Presentation

investments

ADC Presentation

debt

ADC Presentation

valuation

Fast graphs

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
1.33K Followers
Hey, my name is David and I am an ex-Private Equity investment professional with a strong European real estate background, now focused on active investing in US and EU equities. My Goal is generating market beating returns with an emphasis on reliable (growing) dividends. Now primarily investing in REITs, Financials and Renewable Energy.Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content I provide on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for illustrative and educational purposes only. Always do your own research before investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ADC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.